COVID: 5,498 new cases, 75 more victims

ROME, AUG 31 - There have been 5,498 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 75 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 4,257 new cases and 53 more victims Monday. Some 307,643 more tests have been done, compared with 109,803 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 3.88% to 1.80%. Intensive care cases have fallen by four to 544 and hospital admissions are down 12 to 4,252. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,539,991, and the death toll 129,221. The recovered and discharged are 4,272,845, up 8,885 on Monday. The currently positive are 137,925, down 3,468 on Monday. (ANSA).