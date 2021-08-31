Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 19:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

COVID: 5,498 new cases, 75 more victims

 
MILAN
Bolle dedicates 'On Dance' to Carla Fracci, 'was her idea'

Bolle dedicates 'On Dance' to Carla Fracci, 'was her idea'

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

 
PARMA
Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

 
ROME
Calls for mandatory scooter helmets after 13-yr-old boy dies

Calls for mandatory scooter helmets after 13-yr-old boy dies

 
ROME
Italy to step up fight against Italian sounding food fakes

Italy to step up fight against Italian sounding food fakes

 
VENICE
Franceschini says No to tickets and turnstiles in Venice

Franceschini says No to tickets and turnstiles in Venice

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

 
TURIN
Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

ROME

COVID: 5,498 new cases, 75 more victims

Positivity rate down from 3.88% to 1.80%

ROME, AUG 31 - There have been 5,498 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 75 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 4,257 new cases and 53 more victims Monday. Some 307,643 more tests have been done, compared with 109,803 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 3.88% to 1.80%. Intensive care cases have fallen by four to 544 and hospital admissions are down 12 to 4,252. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,539,991, and the death toll 129,221. The recovered and discharged are 4,272,845, up 8,885 on Monday. The currently positive are 137,925, down 3,468 on Monday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it