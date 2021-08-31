Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

ROME, AUG 31 - Italy's only major winner, 2018 British Open champ Francesco Molinari, is eyeing a return to form at this week's 78th Italian Open after struggling this season with a back problem that prevented him from featuring, apart from a 13th place finish in the US Open at the end of June. Also aiming for a win against big names like English pair Tommy Fleetwood and former world no.1 Luke Donald is Italy's other star, Guido Migliozzi, who is still basking in the afterglow of his fourth-place finish at Torrey Pines on June 20. Another former world no 1, Germany's Martin Kaymer, will be gunning for success at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue just outside Rome, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio. Molinari said "two years after the last time it's nice to return to the Italian Open. Sadly physical problems have affected my season and I don't come here with great expectations. I hope to rediscover my best form soon and above all the continuity that has been lacking, especially in training." Molinari, 38, had to skip the Olympics with the back issue he first suffered at the PGA in May. He said "missing the Olympics was hard. But now I look ahead and hope, in 2024, to get to Paris (Olympics) in the best shape possible". (ANSA).