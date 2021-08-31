Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 18:11

ROME

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

Migliozzi also aiming to challenge Donald, Fleetwood, Kaymer

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

ROME, AUG 31 - Italy's only major winner, 2018 British Open champ Francesco Molinari, is eyeing a return to form at this week's 78th Italian Open after struggling this season apart from a 13th place finish in the US Open at the end of June. Also aiming for a win against big names like English pair Tommy Fleetwood and former world no.1 Luke Donald is Italy's other star, Guido Migliozzi, who is still basking in the afterglow of his fourth-place finish at Torrey Pines on June 20. Another former world no 1, Germany's Martin Kaymer, will be gunning for success at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue just outside Rome, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio. (ANSA).

