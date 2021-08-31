Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 18:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Bolle dedicates 'On Dance' to Carla Fracci, 'was her idea'

Bolle dedicates 'On Dance' to Carla Fracci, 'was her idea'

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

Golf: Molinari eyeing return to form at Italian Open

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

 
PARMA
Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

 
ROME
Calls for mandatory scooter helmets after 13-yr-old boy dies

Calls for mandatory scooter helmets after 13-yr-old boy dies

 
ROME
Italy to step up fight against Italian sounding food fakes

Italy to step up fight against Italian sounding food fakes

 
VENICE
Franceschini says No to tickets and turnstiles in Venice

Franceschini says No to tickets and turnstiles in Venice

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

Anti-vaxxers post death threats against Di Maio

 
TURIN
Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

 
ROME
Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

PARMA

Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

Knife wound 'could have been fatal' say doctors

Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

PARMA, AUG 31 - A 15-year-old Italian boy stabbed a 42-year-old Bangladeshi grocer in the neck in a scuffle after he stole the day's takings in the shop near Parma Sunday night, police said after arresting the boy Monday night. The incident happened in the centre of the historic spa town of Salsomaggiore Terme. The boy entered the shop, picked up a knife from the counter and held it at the man's throat, forcing him to hand over the cash in the till, police said. Then, as the boy was making his getaway, the Bangladeshi man grabbed him by the hoodie and pulled him back, at which he lashed out and cut the man's throat. The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but discharged on Tuesday morning after doctors gave him a few stitches. Doctors said the knife wound would have been fatal if it had been a couple of centimetres deeper. Police identified the boy from CCTV footage and arrested him in his home on Monday night. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it