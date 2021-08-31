Boy, 15, stabs grocer in scuffle during robbery

PARMA, AUG 31 - A 15-year-old Italian boy stabbed a 42-year-old Bangladeshi grocer in the neck in a scuffle after he stole the day's takings in the shop near Parma Sunday night, police said after arresting the boy Monday night. The incident happened in the centre of the historic spa town of Salsomaggiore Terme. The boy entered the shop, picked up a knife from the counter and held it at the man's throat, forcing him to hand over the cash in the till, police said. Then, as the boy was making his getaway, the Bangladeshi man grabbed him by the hoodie and pulled him back, at which he lashed out and cut the man's throat. The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but discharged on Tuesday morning after doctors gave him a few stitches. Doctors said the knife wound would have been fatal if it had been a couple of centimetres deeper. Police identified the boy from CCTV footage and arrested him in his home on Monday night. (ANSA).