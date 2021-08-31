Calls for mandatory scooter helmets after 13-yr-old boy dies

ROME, AUG 31 - Calls for mandatory electronic-scooter helmets are rising in Italy after 13-year-old boy died in an accident near Milan on Monday, the latest in a string of such fatal accidents across the cuntry. Fabio Mosca lost his life when he lost his balance while speeding along in Sesto San Giovanni on the outskirts of the Lombard capital. Italy's association of driving schools said training courses, licenses and helmets should be made compulsory for electronic scooters and segways, just as they are for other two-wheeled vehicles. Politicians from across the spectrum called for helmets to be made obligatory. (ANSA).