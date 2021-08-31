Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 14:49

TURIN
Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

ROME
Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

ROME
COVID: ICU cases up in 5 regions, Sicily and Sardinia at 13%

ROME
Paralympics: Italy bag another 9 medals, haul up to 43

SALERNO
16mn seized from Mob-linked Salerno businessman

TURIN
Soccer: Juve to get 15 mn for Ronaldo

ROME
Green Pass to become obligatory for trains, planes, schools

PALERMO
Quake spooks Palermo but no damage done

ROME
Inflation up to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July

ROME
GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

ROME
COVID: 4,257 new cases, 53 more victims

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

But fatalities down 5.4% despite recent rash of cases

ROME, AUG 31 - Workplace accidents in Italy rose 8.3% to 312,762 between January and July of this year, accident insurance agency INAIL said Tuesday. Some 677 of them were fatal, a fall of 5.4%, the agency said. Professional pathologies were up 34.4% to 33,865. The monthly data are provisional and strongly affected by the COVID emergency, said INAIL. Italy is in the middle of a spate of fatal workplace accidents which has spurred calls to raise workplace safety. An Italian lorry driver was crushed by own truck while he was unloading goods near Turin on Monday. A 39-year-old Italian diver died in a workplace accident at a fish farm owned by a firm at Piombino near Livorno on Thursday. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more in June. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. The rash of fatal accidents continued this month. A 36-year-old man died at a foundry that produces aluminium components for cars in San Paolo d'Argon, in the northern province of Bergamo, following a fall. Also, a 56-year-old man died after suffering burns on 70% of his body in a workplace accident in Asti. The man was a technician who was working at a retail outlet. Two workers died in Italy on August 9, including an 18-year-old who fell down a gorge on his first day on the job as a game warden. The run of workplace deaths also includes that of Laila El Harim, a 40-year-old woman originally from Morocco who died on August 4 at a plant at Camposanto, in the northern province of Modena, after getting caught up in the machine she was working on. She left behind a four-year-old daughter and her partner. The head of Italy's workplace accident and occupational illness insurance agency INAIL blasted the situation as "shameful". "A leap forward in relation to workplace security and prevention is fundamentally important because you can't keep having these deaths," INAIL President Franco Bettoni told RAI television. "We have to keep investing in prevention and INAIL will continue to do this together with businesses and trade unions. "It is necessary to develop a culture of safety, starting from school, and INAIL will work on this too". Maurizio Landini, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, suggested introducing a points-based penalty system regarding workplace accidents for firms, like that of driving licences. "The time has come to make serious investments," Landini said. "And a points-based licence is needed too so that firms with too many accidents cannot continue to take part in public tenders". El Harim was not trained to use the machine that killed her, investigators have concluded. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
