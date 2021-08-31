Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 14:49

TURIN
Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

 
ROME
Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

 
ROME
COVID: ICU cases up in 5 regions, Sicily and Sardinia at 13%

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy bag another 9 medals, haul up to 43

 
SALERNO
16mn seized from Mob-linked Salerno businessman

 
TURIN
Soccer: Juve to get 15 mn for Ronaldo

 
ROME
Green Pass to become obligatory for trains, planes, schools

 
PALERMO
Quake spooks Palermo but no damage done

 
ROME
Inflation up to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July

 
ROME
GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

 
ROME
COVID: 4,257 new cases, 53 more victims

 

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

ROME

General ward occupancy rate up to 17% in Calabria

ROME, AUG 31 - COVID-19 intensive care cases are up in five regions, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli, Piedmont, Sardinia and Sicily, the AGENAS health group said Tuesday. In Sardinia and Sicily the ICU occupnacy rate has reached 13%, 3% above the critical threshold of 10% at which regions turn colour in the COVID-risk assessment colour-coded system that Italy uses. Sicily already turned to moderate risk yellow on Monday, becoming the only Italian region that is not low risk white. As for the occupancy rate in general wards, AGENAS said it was up in four regions: Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, and Sicily. In Calabria it was 17% and in Sicily 23%, well above the critical colour-changing threshold of 15% for general hospitalisations with COVID. (ANSA).

