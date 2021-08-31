COVID: ICU cases up in 5 regions, Sicily and Sardinia at 13%

ROME, AUG 31 - COVID-19 intensive care cases are up in five regions, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli, Piedmont, Sardinia and Sicily, the AGENAS health group said Tuesday. In Sardinia and Sicily the ICU occupnacy rate has reached 13%, 3% above the critical threshold of 10% at which regions turn colour in the COVID-risk assessment colour-coded system that Italy uses. Sicily already turned to moderate risk yellow on Monday, becoming the only Italian region that is not low risk white. As for the occupancy rate in general wards, AGENAS said it was up in four regions: Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, and Sicily. In Calabria it was 17% and in Sicily 23%, well above the critical colour-changing threshold of 15% for general hospitalisations with COVID. (ANSA).