16mn seized from Mob-linked Salerno businessman

SALERNO, AUG 31 - Italian police on Tuesday seized some 16 million euros in assets from a Salerno businessman allegedly linked to the Naples-based Camorra mafia. Roberto Squecco has been convicted of crimes that favoured the Camorra's Marandino clan. The assets were seized in Italy and Romania. It is the first time that an EU measure on mutual recognition of seizures has been applied, said anti-crime central director Francesco Messina. "We are now able to address the offshoring of mafia assets," he said. (ANSA).