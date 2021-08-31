Paralympics: Italy bag another 9 medals, haul up to 43

Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 14:35

TURIN
ROME
ROME
ROME
SALERNO
TURIN
ROME
PALERMO
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME

4 more than Rio already, with 5 days still to go

ROME, AUG 31 - Italy bagged another nine Paralympic medals Tuesday to take their haul up to 43 and put them in ninth place with 11 golds, two behind Australia and the Netherlands on 13 and 48 behind table topper China. With five days to go in the Tokyo Games, Italy's tally is already four more than they got in Rio in 2016, when they picked up 39 medals. The latest gold came from Giulia Terzi in the 100m freestyle in the S7 (physical disability) category. It was the fourth medal for the 26-year-old from Bergamo after the 4X100 freestyle and silvers in the 4X50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle. Stefano Raimondi got the silver in the 100m butterfly in the S10 (physical disability) category. The 23-year-old from Verona garnered his fourth medal too. Alberto Amodeo got the silver in the S8 (physical disability) 400m freestyle. Xenia Palazzo snagged the bronze in the S8 (physical disability) 400m freestyle. It was the third medal for the 23-year-old from Verona after a silver in the 200m individual medley and gold in the 4X100m freestyle. Campanian athlete Assunta Legnante set a new European record in coming second in the discus, while there were four cycling medals: Lombardy's Fabrizio Cornegliani in the H1, Puglia's Luca Mazzone in the H2, Veneto's Francesca Porcellato in the H1-3 and Marche's Giorgio Farroni in the T1-2. photo: Giulia Terzi (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
