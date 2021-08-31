Soccer: Juve to get 15 mn for Ronaldo

TURIN, AUG 31 - Juventus is to get 15 million euros for Cristiano Ronaldo as he Portugal great returns to Manchester United, the club where he made his name, the Turin giants said Tuesday. The money will be payable in five tranches, plus a maximum bonus of eight million euros, the Bianconeri said. The operation will have a negative impact on Juve''s 2020/2021 fiscal year of some 14 million euros, the club said. Ronaldo, 36, has left Juve after two years in which he failed to replicate the European glory he regularly found at his previous club, Real Madrid. Juve have got of to a poor start in Serie A and are 12rth in the table on one point having drawn with Udinese and lost to Empoli. (ANSA).