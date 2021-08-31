Quake spooks Palermo but no damage done

PALERMO, AUG 31 - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Palermo area Tuesday causing much alarm but causing no damage or injuries, local sources said. The quake was most clearly felt in the 25 towns in the east of province of Palermo. The epicentre was in the sea off Cefalù, where tourists were spooked by the tremor. Many of them were woken by the tremblor, which struck at about quarter past six in the morning, and rushed out of their hotels into the streets. Cefalù Mayor Rosario Lapunzina said "I felt the wardrobe dancing in the bedroom". It was also clearly felt in the Madonie Islands. The switchboard at local fire services was ringing off the hook. There were thousands of social-media posts of buildings moving. (ANSA).