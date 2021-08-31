Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 14:49

TURIN
Soccer: Juve's 70s stopper Morini dies

ROME
Workplace accidents up 8.3% in 7 mts says INAIL

ROME
COVID: ICU cases up in 5 regions, Sicily and Sardinia at 13%

ROME
Paralympics: Italy bag another 9 medals, haul up to 43

SALERNO
16mn seized from Mob-linked Salerno businessman

TURIN
Soccer: Juve to get 15 mn for Ronaldo

ROME
Green Pass to become obligatory for trains, planes, schools

PALERMO
Quake spooks Palermo but no damage done

ROME
Inflation up to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July

ROME
GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

ROME
COVID: 4,257 new cases, 53 more victims

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

PALERMO, AUG 31 - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Palermo area Tuesday causing much alarm but causing no damage or injuries, local sources said. The quake was most clearly felt in the 25 towns in the east of province of Palermo. The epicentre was in the sea off Cefalù, where tourists were spooked by the tremor. Many of them were woken by the tremblor, which struck at about quarter past six in the morning, and rushed out of their hotels into the streets. Cefalù Mayor Rosario Lapunzina said "I felt the wardrobe dancing in the bedroom". It was also clearly felt in the Madonie Islands. The switchboard at local fire services was ringing off the hook. There were thousands of social-media posts of buildings moving. (ANSA).

