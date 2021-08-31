Green Pass to become obligatory for trains, planes, schools

Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 14:48

ROME

Transport unions warn against anti-vaxxers blocking trains

ROME, AUG 31 - Italy's Green Pass vaccine passport is set to become obligatory for long-distance trains, domestic air flights and schools on Wednesday amid widespread grumblings. Trade unions came out against the anti-Green Pass protest movement Tuesday by saying they were firmly against trains being blocked by anti-vax passengers who did not have the passport on them. "The risks inherent in such a protest are evident and measures must be taken to protect users and staff," said the unions, Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti. "Freedom of transport is a Constitutional right and those blocking it in the name of the supposed right not to be vaccinated should be punished by the law". They said "we hope there will be a rethink about these protests". There are set to be a rash of demonstrations against the Green Pass in 54 Italian cities Wednesday. Social media have been inundated with the slogan "Enough dictatorships". Another popular post was "if they don't let us leave without the slavery passport the no one is leaving". The Green Pass is already compulsory for gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, restaurants and other indoor venues. (ANSA).

