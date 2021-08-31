Martedì 31 Agosto 2021 | 13:02

ROME

Inflation up to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July

Hits highest rate since January 2013

ROME, AUG 31 - Italian inflation rose to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July, ISTAT said Tuesday. This was the highest rate since January 2013 when the inflation rate was 2.2%, ISTAT said. The national price index rose 0.5% on a monthly basis, the stats agency said. The yearly rise was largely due to energy goods, whose inflation rate rose to 19.8% from 18.6% in June. Underlying inflation, net of energy and fresh food, was steady at 0.6%. The acquired inflation rate for 2021 is 1.8%. The shopping trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a rise of 0.8% in August, compared to a variation of nil in July. The most bought goods of all showed a 2% gain, from 2.5% in July. (ANSA).

