Inflation up to 2.1% in August from 1.9% in July

ROME
GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

ROME
COVID: 4,257 new cases, 53 more victims

MILAN
Boy, 13, in coma after falling off scooter near Milan

ROME
Rome uni Afghan girl students appeal for help in Kabul

ROME
Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

VATICAN CITY
A nurse saved my life, again says pope

ROME
Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

ROME
Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 34

NAPLES
Woman, 30, dies in yacht fire near Naples

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Arrivederci

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

ROME

GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

Biggest yearly rise since records started in 1995

ROME, AUG 31 - Italian GDP rose 2.7% in the second quarter of the year over the first quarter, ISTAT said Tuesday. It was 17.3% up on the same quarter of 2020, the stats agency said. The year-on-year rise in the biggest since current records began in 1995. The 'acquired' GDP rise for 2021 so far is 4.7%, ISTAT said. This strong growth, ISTAT said, is due to a robust recovery in economic activity after the COVID lockdowns of last year. ISTAT also said household spending was up by 5.2% in the second quarter. It said investments were also on the rise. Farm group Coldiretti said the GDP gain was fuelled by the agro-food sector which represented 25% of the whole gain. Italy's year-on-year GDP gain of 17.3% is higher than Germany with 9.4%, and the US at 12.2% but just below France's 18.7%. In quarter-on-quarter terms Italy leads the way with its 2.7% gain, followed by 1.6% in both the US and Germany and 0.9% in France. (ANSA).

