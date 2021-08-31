GDP up 2.7% Q2, 17.3% yr-on-yr

ROME, AUG 31 - Italian GDP rose 2.7% in the second quarter of the year over the first quarter, ISTAT said Tuesday. It was 17.3% up on the same quarter of 2020, the stats agency said. The year-on-year rise in the biggest since current records began in 1995. The 'acquired' GDP rise for 2021 so far is 4.7%, ISTAT said. This strong growth, ISTAT said, is due to a robust recovery in economic activity after the COVID lockdowns of last year. ISTAT also said household spending was up by 5.2% in the second quarter. It said investments were also on the rise. Farm group Coldiretti said the GDP gain was fuelled by the agro-food sector which represented 25% of the whole gain. Italy's year-on-year GDP gain of 17.3% is higher than Germany with 9.4%, and the US at 12.2% but just below France's 18.7%. In quarter-on-quarter terms Italy leads the way with its 2.7% gain, followed by 1.6% in both the US and Germany and 0.9% in France. (ANSA).