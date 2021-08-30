COVID: 4,257 new cases, 53 more victims

Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021 | 19:45

Positivity rate up from 2.67% to 3.88%

ROME, AUG 30 - There have been 4,257 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 53 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 5,959 new cases and 37 more victims Sunday. Some 109,803 more tests have been done, compared to 223,086 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 2.67% to 3.88%. Intensive care cases have risen by 23 to 548 and hospital admissions are 131 up to 4,264. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,534,499, and the death toll 129,146. The recovered and discharged are 4,263,960, up 3,854 on Sunday. The currently positive are 141,393, up 346. (ANSA).

