Boy, 13, in coma after falling off scooter near Milan

MILAN, AUG 30 - A 13-year-old boy is in a in coma after falling off an electric scooter at Sesto San Giovanni near Milan on Monday, local source said. The comatose boy was taken to MIlan's Niguarda Hospital. The accident happened on the cycle path in Viale Antonio Gramsci. Police are trying to establish exactly what happened. They boy was said to be alone when the accident happened. Forensic teams are examining the spot. Doctors said the boy was in a very serious condition. (ANSA).