Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

ROME, AUG 30 - An anti-vaxxer followed and threatened a top Italian vaccine expert in Genoa on Sunday night, sources said Monday. Matteo Bassetti, an expert in infectious diseases at Genoa's San Martino Hospital, was accosted by a 46-year-old man who has been cited for issuing serious threats. The man reportedly came across Bassetti in the street and started following him, filming him on his phone and shouting at him: "You're going to kill all of us with these vaccines and we're going to make you pay", sources said. The doctor called the police who identified the man and cited him. Meanwhile in Rome, a video journalist from La Repubblica daily was attacked by a protester at an anti-Green Pass sit-in outside the Education Ministry. There have been several protests against the vaccine passport, which on Monday became obligatory for domestic air and long-distance rail travel. Italy has a fairly strong anti-vax movement. Bassetti told ANSA: "I ask for the State's protection vis a vis people who threaten, I should like the State to punish these people. "I don't want escorts, I want the State to punish people who threaten. "I've been threatened since December, since the vaccine came out: first anonymous letters, then threats by phone in the clinic and at my wife's hotel, it's been continuous". (ANSA).