Rome uni Afghan girl students appeal for help in Kabul

ROME, AUG 30 - A group of Rome university Afghan girl students on Monday appealed for help to get them out of Kabul. The students wrote to La Repubblica and La Stampa dailies saying they needed help "to get out of this suffering city before they (the Taliban) bury us with all our dreams". They said "we urgently need help to save our lives from this situation of immediate danger. "We need hope to continue our lives". Italy's minister for the university and Research, Cristina Messa, told SKYTG24 that "the girls have been divided into groups and entrusted to a number of homes in protected situations, they are moving around to avoid being identified. "The situation at the moment is protected, but we have to move fast". Amid reports that the foreign ministry in Rome will work on the case with La Sapienza, former Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said: "Two hundred girls and boys, with their families and some lecturers, and among them, the 81 Afghan girl students on the Sapienza's Global Humanities course, were ready to leave for Italy last Saturday. "Then the attack which killed 200 people in Kabul stopped everything, and now they are all hiding near the airport, waiting to find a way to get out of the nightmare that their country has become. "It is necessary to immediately act for these people, succeeding in getting them to board planes via humanitarian corridors, because every minute that goes by puts them all at risk". (ANSA).