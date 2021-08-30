Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021 | 18:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Rome uni Afghan girl students appeal for help in Kabul

Rome uni Afghan girl students appeal for help in Kabul

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

 
VATICAN CITY
A nurse saved my life, again says pope

A nurse saved my life, again says pope

 
ROME
Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

 
ROME
Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 34

Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 34

 
NAPLES
Woman, 30, dies in yacht fire near Naples

Woman, 30, dies in yacht fire near Naples

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 33

Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 33

 
FLORENCE
Soccer: Italy can get better ahead of WC says Mancini

Soccer: Italy can get better ahead of WC says Mancini

 
NAPLES
Six cited for brawl at Capri hotel

Six cited for brawl at Capri hotel

 
CASERTA
Boxer, 18, stabbed to death in Caserta street fight

Boxer, 18, stabbed to death in Caserta street fight

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Paralimpiadi, nuoto: oro Italia nella staffetta 4X100 stile

Paralimpiadi, nuoto: oro Italia nella staffetta 4X100 stile

ROME

Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

Common strategy needed says Italy FM at G7-EU-NATO summit

Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

ROME, AUG 30 - The terrorist threat in Afghanistan is concrete, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a G7-EU-NATO extraordinary summit on the Asian country Monday, according to persons present. Di Maio said the suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport that killed almost 200 including 13 US soldiers and more recent rocket attacks thwarted by US defence systems showed that "the terrorist threat in Afghanistan is concrete and must be addressed". He added "it is fundamental to maintain close cooperation in facing the Afghan crisis." Di Maio thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for calling the summit, which Di Maio said was "an important opportunity to discuss a shared strategy". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it