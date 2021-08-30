Terror threat in Afghanistan concrete says Di Maio

ROME, AUG 30 - The terrorist threat in Afghanistan is concrete, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a G7-EU-NATO extraordinary summit on the Asian country Monday, according to persons present. Di Maio said the suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport that killed almost 200 including 13 US soldiers and more recent rocket attacks thwarted by US defence systems showed that "the terrorist threat in Afghanistan is concrete and must be addressed". He added "it is fundamental to maintain close cooperation in facing the Afghan crisis." Di Maio thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for calling the summit, which Di Maio said was "an important opportunity to discuss a shared strategy". (ANSA).