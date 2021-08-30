Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 34

ROME, AUG 30 - Italy got two more swimming golds Monday taking its medal haul at the Tokyo Paralympics up to 34 with 10 golds, 11 silvers and 13 bronzes, in eighth place behind Brazil and Australia with 11 golds. Arjola Trimi won the S3 (physical disability) 100m freestyle gold, the second gold won by the 34-year-old from Milan after Sunday's in the 50m backstroke. Carlotta Gilli won the SM13 (partially sighted) 200m individual medley, setting a new world record and garnering her fifth medal of the Games. Italy claimed silver in the men's 4X100m freestyle, beating the previous world record like winners Australia. Two bronzes also came Monday with Maria Andrea Virgilio in the compound open archery event and Andrea Liverani in the 20m standing SH2 mixed shooting. Then, 45-year-old former Cuban shot putter Oney Tapia won the bronze in the men's shot putt. And 45-year-old dressage rider Sara Morganti, from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana near Lucca, won the bronze in the individual freestyle grade 1 event aboard Royal Delight. On Sunday Italy won three golds and fencing star Bebe Vio helped the women's foil team to silver after winning gold in the individual event Saturday. The iconic fencer revealed she had nearly died of septicemia earlier this year. photo: Gilli (ANSA).