Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021 | 16:09

ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 34

NAPLES
Woman, 30, dies in yacht fire near Naples

ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 33

FLORENCE
Soccer: Italy can get better ahead of WC says Mancini

NAPLES
Six cited for brawl at Capri hotel

CASERTA
Boxer, 18, stabbed to death in Caserta street fight

ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 32

ROME
Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

ROME
Soccer: Juve lose after Ronaldo exit

ROME
COVID: Hospitalizations halved on previous waves says GIMBE

TURIN
Lorry driver crushed by own truck while unloading goods

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Azzurri set to play Bulgaria, Switzerland, Lithuanaia

FLORENCE, AUG 30 - European champions Italy can get better in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar next year, coach Roberto Mancini said ahead of the first of a trio of qualifiers in which the Azzurri aim to extend their three-match winning run in their group. "We can improve in the 14 months from now until the World Cup," Mancini said ahead of Thursday's match against Bulgaria in Florence. Italy then travel to Switzerland on Sunday before hosting Lithuana on Wednesday September 8. The Azzurri, who are currently on a national record 34-match winning streak including the Euro 2020 final on penalties against England last month, top Group Three with nine points from three games, ahead of the Swiss on six from two. Two more games undefeated would beat the 35-match record set by Spain between 2007 and 2009 and Brazil between 1993 and 1996. Northern Island and Bulgaria have one point from two and three games respectively in the group, and Lithuania have lost their two matches. Looking back to the Euros, Mancini said "the thing that makes me most proud is that we have made 60 million Italians happy, even those who perhaps didn't follow football". Returning to the upcoming qualifiers, he said: "we however need to be careful in the next few games, now we have to qualify, that is the most important thing". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
