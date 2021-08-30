Soccer: Italy can get better ahead of WC says Mancini

FLORENCE, AUG 30 - European champions Italy can get better in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar next year, coach Roberto Mancini said ahead of the first of a trio of qualifiers in which the Azzurri aim to extend their three-match winning run in their group. "We can improve in the 14 months from now until the World Cup," Mancini said ahead of Thursday's match against Bulgaria in Florence. Italy then travel to Switzerland on Sunday before hosting Lithuana on Wednesday September 8. The Azzurri, who are currently on a national record 34-match winning streak including the Euro 2020 final on penalties against England last month, top Group Three with nine points from three games, ahead of the Swiss on six from two. Two more games undefeated would beat the 35-match record set by Spain between 2007 and 2009 and Brazil between 1993 and 1996. Northern Island and Bulgaria have one point from two and three games respectively in the group, and Lithuania have lost their two matches. Looking back to the Euros, Mancini said "the thing that makes me most proud is that we have made 60 million Italians happy, even those who perhaps didn't follow football". Returning to the upcoming qualifiers, he said: "we however need to be careful in the next few games, now we have to qualify, that is the most important thing". (ANSA).