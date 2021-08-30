Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021 | 16:09

NAPLES

Six cited for brawl at Capri hotel

Ugly incident but don't generalize says mayor

Six cited for brawl at Capri hotel

NAPLES, AUG 30 - Six men between the ages of 26 and 40 have been cited for a brawl that erupted on a terrace bar in one of Capri's most luxurious hotels on Friday night, sources said Sunday. The incident happened at the Hotel Quisisana, a plush establishment on the iconic island in the Bay of Naples. Police said the scuffle probably started after one of the men paid one compliment too many to a tourist's girlfriend. The terrace bar at the five-star hotel was transformed into a Wild West saloon with chairs flying everywhere, witnesses said. The six are Campanian tourists including professionals and students. They are likely to be served DASPO urban bans prohibiting them from returning to Capri, police said. "It was a bad incident, of misbehaviour and incivility but we must not generalize," said Capri Mayor Marino Lembo, stressing that most of the island's night life was peaceful. (ANSA).

