CASERTA

Boxer, 18, stabbed to death in Caserta street fight

Spate of violence linked to 'movida' street nightlife

Boxer, 18, stabbed to death in Caserta street fight

CASERTA, AUG 30 - An 18-year-old Italian amateur boxer died in hospital Sunday after being stabbed in the leg by a 19-year-old from Caivano near Naples in a fight amid the 'movida' street nightlife scene in Caserta north of Naples Saturday night. The victim was named as Gennaro Leone, from San Marco Evangelista near Caserta. He was a promising boxer, the Federpugilato federation said. The assailant was identified thanks to testimony from Leone's friends and CCTV footage of the area. The incident happened in Piazza Correra, in the historic centre of Caserta, shortly after midnight Saturday. The unnamed assailant severed Leone's femoral artery in a fight over what police called "petty issues", perhaps because he had been looking at the assailant's girlfriend. There have been several violent incidents during the Caserta weekend movida recently, police said. Caserta Prefect Raffaele Ruberto is set to report to Mayor Carlo Marino on measures to stem the violence. Alcohol consumption after midnight was recently banned in Caserta, a city 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Naples. (ANSA).

