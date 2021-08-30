Lunedì 30 Agosto 2021 | 14:14

ROME
Paralympics: Italy gets 2 more swimming golds, medal haul 32

ROME
Anti-vaxxer threatens doc in Genoa

ROME
Soccer: Juve lose after Ronaldo exit

ROME
COVID: Hospitalizations halved on previous waves says GIMBE

TURIN
Lorry driver crushed by own truck while unloading goods

MILAN
Milan skyscraper became 'torch' due to 'chimney effect'

ROME
Rome uni Afghan girl students appeal for help in Kabul

VATICAN CITY
A nurse saved my life, again says pope

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo returns to Man Utd

CAGLIARI
Disabled man dies of congestion after diving into pool

ROME
COVID: 7,826 new cases, 45 more victims

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Soccer: Juve lose after Ronaldo exit

Bianconeri have one point from first two games

ROME, AUG 30 - Juventus lost 1-0 at Empoli Sunday two days after Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo left the Turin giants to return to Manchester United. The Bianconeri, who have won nine of the previous 10 Serie A championships, are 12th in the table on one point, five behind joint leaders Lazio, Roma, Inter, Milan and Napoli who have all won their first two games. Lazio beat Spezia 6-1 at the Olimpico with last year's Golden Boot winner and Euro 2020 champ Ciro Immobile getting a hat-trick to move within five goals of Biancocelesti legend Silvio Piola as the Roman club's all-time top scorer. Lazio sit top of Serie A on goal difference from city rivals Roma who won 4-0 at newcomers Salernitana. The Giallorossi are equal on goal difference to Inter who won 3-1 at Verona with new signing from Lazio Joaquín Correa netting a fine brace. Milan are next on goal difference having thumped Cagliari 4-1 at the San Siro thanks to a brace by former Arsenal and Chelsea France centre-forward Olivier Giroud. Napoli are fifth on goal difference after winning 2-1 at Genoa. At the other end of the table, below Juve on 1 point are five clubs who have yet to garner a point: Torino, Verona, Salernitana, Genoa and newcomer Venezia, which is last on goal difference. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
