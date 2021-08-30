Soccer: Juve lose after Ronaldo exit

ROME, AUG 30 - Juventus lost 1-0 at Empoli Sunday two days after Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo left the Turin giants to return to Manchester United. The Bianconeri, who have won nine of the previous 10 Serie A championships, are 12th in the table on one point, five behind joint leaders Lazio, Roma, Inter, Milan and Napoli who have all won their first two games. Lazio beat Spezia 6-1 at the Olimpico with last year's Golden Boot winner and Euro 2020 champ Ciro Immobile getting a hat-trick to move within five goals of Biancocelesti legend Silvio Piola as the Roman club's all-time top scorer. Lazio sit top of Serie A on goal difference from city rivals Roma who won 4-0 at newcomers Salernitana. The Giallorossi are equal on goal difference to Inter who won 3-1 at Verona with new signing from Lazio Joaquín Correa netting a fine brace. Milan are next on goal difference having thumped Cagliari 4-1 at the San Siro thanks to a brace by former Arsenal and Chelsea France centre-forward Olivier Giroud. Napoli are fifth on goal difference after winning 2-1 at Genoa. At the other end of the table, below Juve on 1 point are five clubs who have yet to garner a point: Torino, Verona, Salernitana, Genoa and newcomer Venezia, which is last on goal difference. (ANSA).