Lorry driver crushed by own truck while unloading goods

TURIN, AUG 30 - An Italian lorry driver was crushed by own truck while he was unloading goods near Turin on Monday. The incident happened in a supermarket car park at La Loggia. The man reportedly failed to pull the hand brake and the vehicle went forward and crushed him to death as he was unloading articles to be placed on shelves. An emergency team rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for him. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy is in the middle of a spate of fatal workplace accidents which has spurred calls to raise workplace safety. A 39-year-old Italian diver died in a workplace accident at a fish farm owned by a firm at Piombino near Livorno on Thursday. Rescue teams said the man was probably hit by a boat. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more in June. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. The rash of fatal accidents earlier this month with more deaths. A 36-year-old man died at a foundry that produces aluminium components for cars in San Paolo d'Argon, in the northern province of Bergamo, following a fall. Also, a 56-year-old man died after suffering burns on 70% of his body in a workplace accident in Asti. The man was a technician who was working at a retail outlet. Two workers died in Italy on August 9, including an 18-year-old who fell down a gorge on his first day on the job as a game warden. The run of workplace deaths also includes that of Laila El Harim, a 40-year-old woman originally from Morocco who died on August 4 at a plant at Camposanto, in the northern province of Modena, after getting caught up in the machine she was working on. She left behind a four-year-old daughter and her partner. The head of Italy's workplace accident and occupational illness insurance agency INAIL blasted the situation as "shameful". "A leap forward in relation to workplace security and prevention is fundamentally important because you can't keep having these deaths," INAIL President Franco Bettoni told RAI television. "We have to keep investing in prevention and INAIL will continue to do this together with businesses and trade unions. "It is necessary to develop a culture of safety, starting from school, and INAIL will work on this too". Maurizio Landini, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, suggested introducing a points-based penalty system regarding workplace accidents for firms, like that of driving licences. "The time has come to make serious investments," Landini said. "And a points-based licence is needed too so that firms with too many accidents cannot continue to take part in public tenders". El Harim was not trained to use the machine that killed her, investigators have concluded. (ANSA).