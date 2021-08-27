Soccer: Ronaldo returns to Man Utd

ROME, AUG 27 - Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus Friday with the Red Devils tweeting "welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo". Ronaldo made his name with the English club from 2003 to 2009 after a debut two years at Sporting Lisbon and before he moved to Real Madrid. He scored 84 goals for the Manchester side in 196 games, winning the Champions League in 2007. He later went on to score 311 goals for Real in 292 matches before moving to Juve amid hopes of securing prime European silverware for the Turin giants two years ago. The 36-year-old still had a year to run on his Juve contract. Ronaldo broke with Juventus earlier Friday and a future with Premier League giants United beckoned after champs Man City reportedly balked at the 25 million euro price tag the Turin giants want for the Portugal great, sources said after CR7 left training and flew out of Turin on a private jet Friday. Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said he was looking forward to coaching Ronaldo on his possible return to the club where he made his first big mark "We have always had a good feeling. I know that Bruno Fernandes has spoken to him too. If he should leave Juventus, he should know we are here," the Norwegian tactician told a press conference. "He is a legend of our club," the manager added. JUve oach Massimiliano Allegri said "I'm absolutely not disappointed" over the football legend's likely departure. "Things pass, here have passed through Sivori, Platini, Del Piero, Zidane, Buffon. "Great champions, but Juve remains, which is the most important thing and the solid base to achieve results." He added: "I wish him all the best, we can only thank him for what he has done, but life goes on". Ronaldo's future at Juventus was cast into doubt Thursday when his agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Turin to discuss the possible move to Manchester City. There was a smaller chance of the Portugal great going to Paris Saint Germain after the French giants reportedly pulled back from an offer, sources said before the Man Utd interest emerged. Mendes reportedly told the Juve delegation of the interest from City and PSG, sources said after the meeting. Mendes met Vice President Pavel Nedved, Managing Director Maurizio Arrivabene and the director of Juve's Area Sport, Federico Cherubini. Allegri had said before the Turin giants' opening Serie A 2-2 draw at Udinese that CR7 would be staying with the club. Ronaldo, 36, has a year to go on his Juve contract. There has been intense speculation about a move by the former Man Utd and Real Madrid superstar after he failed to bring Juve top European silverware during his first two years at the club - the reason he was lured from Real, which have won 13 European crowns, being to add to Juve's two European titles. (ANSA).