ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo returns to Man Utd

CAGLIARI
Disabled man dies of congestion after diving into pool

ROME
COVID: 7,826 new cases, 45 more victims

ROME
G20: Restructure debt of most indebted countries - Draghi

VATICAN CITY
Politics must do common good not personal interest says pope

TURIN
Soccer: Ronaldo breaks with Juve, Man Utd now seen

ROME
Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths

PARMA

MAZARA DEL VALLO
Man stopped in Sicily after kidnapping 3 daughters in France

BRINDISI
Pregnant woman electrocuted in shower, baby born premature

ROME
Afghanistan: Draghi confers with Modi by phone

CAGLIARI

Disabled man dies of congestion after diving into pool

Not clear if had heavy lunch or cold drink

CAGLIARI, AUG 27 - A 26-year-old disabled man died of congestion after diving into a swimming pool in southern Sardinia on Friday. The accident took place at Ortacesus. The man, Giampaolo Sanna, was treated by emergency services but they could do nothing for him. He humped into the pool at around 15:00. It is not clear whether he had just finished eating or had drunk a cold drink. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

