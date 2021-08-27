Disabled man dies of congestion after diving into pool

CAGLIARI, AUG 27 - A 26-year-old disabled man died of congestion after diving into a swimming pool in southern Sardinia on Friday. The accident took place at Ortacesus. The man, Giampaolo Sanna, was treated by emergency services but they could do nothing for him. He humped into the pool at around 15:00. It is not clear whether he had just finished eating or had drunk a cold drink. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).