COVID: 7,826 new cases, 45 more victims

ROME, AUG 27 - There have been 7,826 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 45 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 7,221 new cases and 43 more victims Thursday. Some 265,480 more tests gave been done, compared to 220,872 Thursday. The positivity rate is down from 3.27% to 2.95%. Intensive care cases are up eight to 511 and hospital admissions up 55 to 4,114. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,517,434, and the death toll 129,002. The recovered and discharged are 4,250,314, up 6,717 on Thursday. The currently positive are 138,118, up 1,061. (ANSA).