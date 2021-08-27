Soccer: Ronaldo breaks with Juve, Man Utd now seen

TURIN, AUG 27 - Cristiano Ronaldo has broken with Juventus and a future with Premier League giants Manchester United may beckon after champs Man City reportedly balked at the 25 million euro price tag the Turin giants want for the Portugal great, sources said after CR7 left training and flew out of Turin on a private jet Friday. Coach Massimiliano Allegri said "I'm absolutely not disappointed" over the football legend's likely departure. "Things pass, here have passed through Sivori, Platini, Del Piero, Zidane, Buffon. "Great champions, but Juve remains, which is the most important thing and the solid base to achieve results." He added: "I wish him all the best, we can only thank him for what he has done, but life goes on". Ronaldo's future at Juventus was cast into doubt Thursday when his agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Turin to discuss the possible move to Manchester City. There was a smaller chance of the Portugal great going to Paris Saint Germain after the French giants reportedly pulled back from an offer, sources said before the Man Utd interest emerged. Mendes reportedly told the Juve delegation of the interest from City and PSG, sources said after the meeting. Mendes met Vice President Pavel Nedved, Managing Director Maurizio Arrivabene and the director of Juve's Area Sport, Federico Cherubini. They may meet again "in the coming hours", sources said. Allegri had said before the Turin giants' opening Serie A 2-2 draw at Udinese that CR7 would be staying with the club. Ronaldo, 36, has a year to go on his Juve contract. There has been intense speculation about a move by the former Man Utd and Real Madrid superstar after he failed to bring Juve top European silverware during his first two years at the club - the reason he was lured from Real. (ANSA).