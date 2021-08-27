Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths

ROME, AUG 27 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday sent US President Joe Biden his condolences over the deaths of 13 American soldiers in a terror attack at Kabul airport Thursday. "In this tragic circumstance our thoughts go above all to the families of the victims, to whom I convey the sincere condolences of the Italian Republic, and to the wounded, to whom we wish a prompt recovery", he said. "Rome remains firmly determined to combat, together with the United States and its other international partners, all forms of terrorism and fundamentalist violence, as well as to supply humanitarian assistance to the friendly Afghan people, which continues in these hours to pay a very high tribute of blood." (ANSA).