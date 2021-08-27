Man stopped in Sicily after kidnapping 3 daughters in France

MAZARA DEL VALLO, AUG 27 - A 40-year-old Tunisian man was arrested in Sicily Friday after kidnapping his three daughters from a village in the south of France where their mother has exclusive custody of them. The man was arrested in the fishing port of Mazara del Vallo near Trapani as he was about to board a bus. He was trying to take the girls to Tunisia, police said. The man has been detained in a Trapani jail, in the sex offenders unit. POlice said that three weeks ago he carried out a burglary in France with three accomplices and raped the owner's wife to force him to hand over al his valuables. French police had issued an international warrant for aggravated robbery, group sexual violence and kidnapping. (ANSA).