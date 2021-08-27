429-yr-old cold case of Farnese Duke death solved

PARMA, AUG 27 - Parma university historical forensic experts and RIS police haved solved the 429-year-old cold case of the death of a hero of the Battle of Lepanto, Duke of Parma Alessandro Farnese. It had previously been thought that the duke, who captured the Grand Vizir's galley in 1571 as the Ottoman naval forces were smashed in the biggest naval battle between Christendom and its historic foes, had been poisoned by jealous rivals. But new research on the Governor of Flanders' remains, which began earlier last year, has now shown that the duke, who died in 1592 at the age of 47, suffered from gout, had a fractured right forearm due to a musket shot, and probably died of pneumonia. The condottiero or battle leader's talents as a field commander, strategist and organizer earned him the regard of his contemporaries and military historians as the first captain of his age. (ANSA).