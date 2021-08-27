Afghanistan: Draghi confers with Modi by phone

Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths
ROME
27 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 27 - Premier Mario Draghi conferred on the Afghanistan crisis on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the premier's office said. The conversation touched on the developments in that crisis and its implications at a regional level, it said. Bilateral collaboration within the context of Italy's presidency of the G20 and the prospects for bilateral cooperation were also discussed, the office said. (ANSA).
