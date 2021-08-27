Pregnant woman electrocuted in shower, baby born premature

BRINDISI, AUG 27 - A pregnant woman was electrocuted in the shower near Brindisi Thursday night and was taken to hospital in critical condition where her baby boy was safely born in a lightning quick caesarian, the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia newspaper said Friday. The boy, born in the 34th week of pregnancy, is in good health, the hospital said. The accident involving the 42-year-old woman happened in her home at Mesagne. Her husband called emergency services and she was rushed to hospital. The caesarian took about 30 seconds, doctors said. (ANSA).