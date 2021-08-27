Paralympics: Italy get 2 more medals, tally up to 13

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy got two more Paralympic medals, a silver and a bronze, on Thursday to take their tally up to 13 medals: four golds, five silvers and four bronzes. Carlotta Gilli snagged another silver in the S13 (partially sighted) 400m freestyle, following a gold and a silver for the 20-year-old swimmer from Moncalieri near Turin. Sara Morganti won the bronze in the grade 1 individual dressage. The medal gained by the 45-year-old equestrian from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana near Lucca was the first for Italy outside the swimming pool. (ANSA).