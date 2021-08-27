Man arrested for raping hospital worker

MILAN, AUG 27 - Italian police on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of raping a 20-year.old woman on her way to work at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on the morning of August 9, judicial sources said. The suspected rapist is a 30-year-old man of North African origin. The woman was raped in the street, in the Cascina Gobba area. Police are viewing CCTV footage of the alleged incident. They are also waiting for DNA match results. (ANSA).