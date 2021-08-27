Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 16:37

Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths

PARMA

MAZARA DEL VALLO
Man stopped in Sicily after kidnapping 3 daughters in France

BRINDISI
Pregnant woman electrocuted in shower, baby born premature

ROME
Afghanistan: Draghi confers with Modi by phone

ROME
Paralympics: Italy get 2 more medals, tally up to 13

TREVISO
Murder probe into death of pharmacist near Treviso

MILAN
Man arrested for raping hospital worker

TURIN
Soccer: Ronaldo breaks with Juve, Man City seen

CATANZARO
Woman, 20, killed by pack of dogs

ROME
CL: Milan in tough group, Juve get Lukaku

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

CATANZARO

Woman, 20, killed by pack of dogs

Simona Cavallaro torn to death at picnic area in forest park

CATANZARO, AUG 27 - A 20-year-old Italian woman was killed by a pack of dogs in a forest picnic beauty spot in Calabria on Thursday, sources said Friday. Simona Cavallaro was attacked and mauled to death by the animals at Monte Fiorino, in the comune of Satriano, not far from Catanzaro. Calabria Governor Nino Spirlì said Cavallaro had been killed in a "well-equipped" park and her death was hard to understand. "It's a huge tragedy that could and should have been averted". Cavallaro, from Soverato near Catanzaro, had gone on a hike with friends in the area. A person with her was also attacked by the dogs but managed to escape by shutting herself in a nearby hut. An autopsy has been ordered. A shepherd who reportedly owns the dogs has been identified ans is being quizzed by prosecutors. (ANSA).

