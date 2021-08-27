Woman, 20, killed by pack of dogs

CATANZARO, AUG 27 - A 20-year-old Italian woman was killed by a pack of dogs in a forest picnic beauty spot in Calabria on Thursday, sources said Friday. Simona Cavallaro was attacked and mauled to death by the animals at Monte Fiorino, in the comune of Satriano, not far from Catanzaro. Calabria Governor Nino Spirlì said Cavallaro had been killed in a "well-equipped" park and her death was hard to understand. "It's a huge tragedy that could and should have been averted". Cavallaro, from Soverato near Catanzaro, had gone on a hike with friends in the area. A person with her was also attacked by the dogs but managed to escape by shutting herself in a nearby hut. An autopsy has been ordered. A shepherd who reportedly owns the dogs has been identified ans is being quizzed by prosecutors. (ANSA).