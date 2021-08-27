Murder probe into death of pharmacist near Treviso

TREVISO, AUG 27 - Italian police have opened a murder probe into the death of pharmacist near Treviso two nights ago, judicial sources said Friday. Police said it was a formality and there were no suspects yet. Serena Fasan, 37, from Castelfranco Veneto, was found dead by her partner in her home without visible signs of violence on her body. A few hours later one of her uncles killed himself by jumping form a bridge. But police said they did not think the two events were linked. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).