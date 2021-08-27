Counting on Russia for G20 on Afghanistan - Di Maio-Lavrov

ROME, AUG 27 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rome Friday that Rome is counting on Moscow for the special G20 summit it plans to call on Afghanistan. Di Maio said Italy is counting on Russia's collaboration for the planned ad hoc meeting, where Rome hopes to involve other major players like China, India and Turkey. "Close international coordination with Russia is essential," Di Maio told a press conference with the Russian FM. He said that Moscow was a "fundamental actor" on the global scene. Di Maio reiterated Italy's concern over Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny saying his basic rights must be respected. The Italian FM also raised the question of the Ukraine crisis. He said friendly countries had to speak to each other with frankness. Lavrov called for an easing of visa requirements between Russia and Italy. (ANSA).