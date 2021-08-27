Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 16:37

ROME
Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths

PARMA

429-yr-old cold case of Farnese Duke death solved

 
MAZARA DEL VALLO
Man stopped in Sicily after kidnapping 3 daughters in France

BRINDISI
Pregnant woman electrocuted in shower, baby born premature

ROME
Afghanistan: Draghi confers with Modi by phone

ROME
Paralympics: Italy get 2 more medals, tally up to 13

TREVISO
Murder probe into death of pharmacist near Treviso

MILAN
Man arrested for raping hospital worker

TURIN
Soccer: Ronaldo breaks with Juve, Man City seen

CATANZARO
Woman, 20, killed by pack of dogs

ROME
CL: Milan in tough group, Juve get Lukaku

ROME

Counting on Russia for G20 on Afghanistan - Di Maio-Lavrov

Dialogue with Moscow on international issues essential

Counting on Russia for G20 on Afghanistan - Di Maio-Lavrov

ROME, AUG 27 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rome Friday that Rome is counting on Moscow for the special G20 summit it plans to call on Afghanistan. Di Maio said Italy is counting on Russia's collaboration for the planned ad hoc meeting, where Rome hopes to involve other major players like China, India and Turkey. "Close international coordination with Russia is essential," Di Maio told a press conference with the Russian FM. He said that Moscow was a "fundamental actor" on the global scene. Di Maio reiterated Italy's concern over Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny saying his basic rights must be respected. The Italian FM also raised the question of the Ukraine crisis. He said friendly countries had to speak to each other with frankness. Lavrov called for an easing of visa requirements between Russia and Italy. (ANSA).

