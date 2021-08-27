CL: Milan in tough group, Juve get Lukaku

Mattarella sends Biden condolences on Kabul airport deaths
ROME
27 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 27 - AC Milan were drawn into the toughest Champions League group also featuring Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Porto Thursday night. Juventus got CL champs Chelsea and their new star, ex-Inter Belgium spearhead Romelu Lukaku, along with St Petersburg and Malmoe. Serie A champs Inter were drawn against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Tiraspol. Atalanta got Villareal, Man United and Young Boys. (ANSA).
