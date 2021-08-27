Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 13:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

 
ROME
Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

 
TRANI
Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

 
ROME
Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

 
MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

 
ROME
COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

 
ROME
COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

 
ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

Pope names first woman head of dicastery

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

ROME

Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

Only 23% down on 'golden year' of 2019

Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

ROME, AUG 27 - Uffizi Gallery visitors are up 70% in the first half of August compared to last year, Director Heike Schmidt told an ANSA Forum on Friday. There have been over 157,000 visitors to the iconic Florentine museum in the first half of this month, he said. This was just 23% down on "the golden year of 2019", which was a particularly good year. "The recovery after the pandemic is going really well," said Schmidt. "From May to today we have had constant growth and it is continuing. "Not even the Green Pass (vaccine passport) has been a problem. "Our visitors arrive prepared, with the Pass or evidence of a negative COVID test". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it