Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

ROME, AUG 27 - Uffizi Gallery visitors are up 70% in the first half of August compared to last year, Director Heike Schmidt told an ANSA Forum on Friday. There have been over 157,000 visitors to the iconic Florentine museum in the first half of this month, he said. This was just 23% down on "the golden year of 2019", which was a particularly good year. "The recovery after the pandemic is going really well," said Schmidt. "From May to today we have had constant growth and it is continuing. "Not even the Green Pass (vaccine passport) has been a problem. "Our visitors arrive prepared, with the Pass or evidence of a negative COVID test". (ANSA).