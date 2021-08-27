Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

TRANI, AUG 27 - A manhunt has been launched after two inmates broke out of Trani jail in Puglia on Thursday afternoon, sources said Friday. The pair are both criminals from Bari. The 22-year-old Daniele Arciuli had been in jail for murder since 2015, and 28-year-old Giuseppe Antonio De Noja was locked up in 2017 for robbery and drugs offences. The two men managed to elude prison guards during an hour prescribed for walking in the open air, at about three in the afternoon. They scaled the prison's perimeter wall. The manhunt was extended to the whole of Puglia on Friday. Prison unions said five inmates had now skipped Italian jails in August alone and called for reinforcements. They also said violence against guards was on the rise. (ANSA).