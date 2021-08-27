Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy's consumer and business confidence fell in August after eight straight months of rises, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer confidence index fell from 116.6 to 116.2, according to a preliminary estimate. The business confidence rate fell from 115.9 to 114.2, the stats agency said. The fall in business confidence was mainly due to the manufacturing sector, ISTAT said. But construction and the service sector also played a part, it said. The index, however, "remains at historically high levels". (ANSA).