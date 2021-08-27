Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 13:55

ROME
Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

ROME
Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

TRANI
Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

ROME
Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

ROME
COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

ROME
Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

ROME
COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

MILAN

Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

Ex-PM struggling with long COVID

MILAN, AUG 27 - Three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalised for post-COVID tests on Thursday afternoon, sources said Friday. The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader, who turns 85 next month, was taken to Milan's San Raffaele, where his personal physician operates. Berlusconi has been struggling with long COVID after suffering a bout of the virus last year. He was hospitalised from April 6 to May 1. He was then taken back to hospital in mid-May for further tests on his long COVID symptoms. (ANSA).

