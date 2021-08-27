Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

MILAN, AUG 27 - Three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalised for post-COVID tests on Thursday afternoon, sources said Friday. The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader, who turns 85 next month, was taken to Milan's San Raffaele, where his personal physician operates. Berlusconi has been struggling with long COVID after suffering a bout of the virus last year. He was hospitalised from April 6 to May 1. He was then taken back to hospital in mid-May for further tests on his long COVID symptoms. (ANSA).