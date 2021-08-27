Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 13:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

 
ROME
Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

 
TRANI
Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

 
ROME
Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

 
MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

 
ROME
COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

 
ROME
COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

 
ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

Pope names first woman head of dicastery

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

ROME

Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

Last plane to reach Italy Saturday after over 100 killed

Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy's airlift of Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisal from Afghanistan is set to end Friday, a day after an ISIS attack on Kabul airport killed over 100 people including at least 90 Afghans and 13 US soldiers. The last Italian 3-130 transport plane will leave the airport on Friday afternoon and is scheduled to arrive in Rome Saturday morning. It is carrying some 50 Afghans and other staff. Four Afghan women soccer players were among the refugees who arrived at Fiumicino Airport Friday. A tearful US President, Joe Biden, vowed to make ISIS-K, the offshoot of ISIS in Afghanistan, pay for the double suicide bomber attack. Reuters said the dead included 28 Taliban while the Taliban denied suffering losses. London said the threat of more such attacks will rise as foreign forces pull out, with the last US troops scheduled to leave on August 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Taliban had asked Turkey to run Kabul airport. Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini will brief parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR on Afghanistan on Tuesday. He will address "the extremely serious situation in Afghanistan and its consequences for our national security," sources said Friday. Guerini told La Repubblica daily Friday that the end of the Afghan mission may have effects on other regions and so "a quality leap" is necessary in European security and defence. Premier Mario Draghi said "I condemn this horrendous and cowardly attack against harmless people seeking freedom. "I thank all the Italians who are working so hard to save Afghan citizens". Draghi is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later Friday and will confer over the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it