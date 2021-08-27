Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy's airlift of Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisal from Afghanistan is set to end Friday, a day after an ISIS attack on Kabul airport killed over 100 people including at least 90 Afghans and 13 US soldiers. The last Italian 3-130 transport plane will leave the airport on Friday afternoon and is scheduled to arrive in Rome Saturday morning. It is carrying some 50 Afghans and other staff. Four Afghan women soccer players were among the refugees who arrived at Fiumicino Airport Friday. A tearful US President, Joe Biden, vowed to make ISIS-K, the offshoot of ISIS in Afghanistan, pay for the double suicide bomber attack. Reuters said the dead included 28 Taliban while the Taliban denied suffering losses. London said the threat of more such attacks will rise as foreign forces pull out, with the last US troops scheduled to leave on August 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Taliban had asked Turkey to run Kabul airport. Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini will brief parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR on Afghanistan on Tuesday. He will address "the extremely serious situation in Afghanistan and its consequences for our national security," sources said Friday. Guerini told La Repubblica daily Friday that the end of the Afghan mission may have effects on other regions and so "a quality leap" is necessary in European security and defence. Premier Mario Draghi said "I condemn this horrendous and cowardly attack against harmless people seeking freedom. "I thank all the Italians who are working so hard to save Afghan citizens". Draghi is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later Friday and will confer over the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANSA).