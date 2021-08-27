COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy's key COVID-19 Rt contagion number fell from 1.1 last week to 1.01 this week in a weekly report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry out Friday. The incidence of cases rose from 74 to 77 per 100,000. Some 10 regions are classified at moderate risk. Sicily has passed all the thresholds on hospitalizations and incidence. Sardinia and Calabria are beyond certain thresholds. Sicily, and to a lesser extent Sardinia, risk turning from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow after the two island regions reported ICU and hospital admissions over the thresholds of 10% and 15%. If Sicily does turn yellow Friday, effective from Monday, it will be the only Italian region that is not white. Sardinia's ICU occupancy rate has risen to 12%, the AGENAS health group said, above the 10% threshold at which regions turn colour. Sicily, on the other hand, has a 20% occupancy rate in general wards, above the 15% threshold. However, both regions were on or above the thresholds last week and ended up not being turned yellow. However, sources said later that Sicily will very likely be declared yellow after the government's COVID 'control room' views the latest data Friday, while Sardinia was "on the verge" of following suit but this was still not certain. (ANSA).