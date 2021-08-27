Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021 | 13:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

Durigon quits over Mussolini brother proposal

 
ROME
Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

Uffizi visitors up 70% this year,Schmidt tells ANSA Forum

 
TRANI
Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

Manhunt launched after two inmates break out of Trani jail

 
ROME
Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

Consumer, business confidence down after 8-mt rise

 
MILAN
Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

Berlusconi hospitalised for post-COVID tests

 
ROME
COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

Afghanistan: Italian airlift set to end after deadly attack

 
ROME
COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

 
ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

Pope names first woman head of dicastery

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

ROME

COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

Sicily set to turn yellow

COVID: Rt falls slightly but incidence rises to 77

ROME, AUG 27 - Italy's key COVID-19 Rt contagion number fell from 1.1 last week to 1.01 this week in a weekly report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry out Friday. The incidence of cases rose from 74 to 77 per 100,000. Some 10 regions are classified at moderate risk. Sicily has passed all the thresholds on hospitalizations and incidence. Sardinia and Calabria are beyond certain thresholds. Sicily, and to a lesser extent Sardinia, risk turning from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow after the two island regions reported ICU and hospital admissions over the thresholds of 10% and 15%. If Sicily does turn yellow Friday, effective from Monday, it will be the only Italian region that is not white. Sardinia's ICU occupancy rate has risen to 12%, the AGENAS health group said, above the 10% threshold at which regions turn colour. Sicily, on the other hand, has a 20% occupancy rate in general wards, above the 15% threshold. However, both regions were on or above the thresholds last week and ended up not being turned yellow. However, sources said later that Sicily will very likely be declared yellow after the government's COVID 'control room' views the latest data Friday, while Sardinia was "on the verge" of following suit but this was still not certain. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it