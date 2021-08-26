COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

ROME, AUG 26 - There have been 7,221 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 43 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 7,548 new cases and 59 more victims Wednesday.. Some 220,872 more tests have been done, compared to 244,420 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 3.09% to 3.27%. Intensive care cases have risen by four to 501 and hospital admissions are up by 36 to 4,059. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,509,611, and the death toll 128,957. The recovered and discharged are 4,243,597, up 5,839 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 137,057, up 1,333. (ANSA).