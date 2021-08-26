Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 19:52

ROME
COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

 
ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

Pope names first woman head of dicastery

 
FLORENCE
Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

 
VENICE
German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

 
ROME
Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

 

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione VIDEO

ROME

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

Positivity rate up from 3.09% to 3.27%

COVID: 7,221 new cases, 43 more victims

ROME, AUG 26 - There have been 7,221 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 43 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 7,548 new cases and 59 more victims Wednesday.. Some 220,872 more tests have been done, compared to 244,420 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 3.09% to 3.27%. Intensive care cases have risen by four to 501 and hospital admissions are up by 36 to 4,059. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,509,611, and the death toll 128,957. The recovered and discharged are 4,243,597, up 5,839 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 137,057, up 1,333. (ANSA).

