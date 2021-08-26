Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 18:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope names first woman head of dicastery

Pope names first woman head of dicastery

 
FLORENCE
Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

 
VENICE
German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

 
ROME
Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

 
TURIN
Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione VIDEO

ROME

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

At least 13 killed inc kids say Taliban

No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

ROME, AUG 26 - The Italian defence ministry said Thursday that no Italians have been involved in a suicide bomb attack, believed to have been by ISIS, that reportedly killed at least 13 people including some children and wounded many others at a Kabul Airport entrance gate. The explioion took place in an area far from where Italian soldiers are conducting the final stages of Operation Aquila for the evacuation of Afghan citizens, the ministry said. A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in the 'channel' where British troops examine thousands of papers at Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including some children and wounding many more, Taliban sources said, adding that some militants were among the wounded. Some US marines were hurt, US media including Fox News reported. Three US marines and several British soldiers were hurt, Bild said. At least one of the Americans was seriously wounded, US sources said. The Pentagon said there had been a second bomb at the Baron Hotel, not far from the scene of the first bomb, the Abbey Gates. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it