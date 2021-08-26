No Italians involved in Kabul airport bombing

ROME, AUG 26 - The Italian defence ministry said Thursday that no Italians have been involved in a suicide bomb attack, believed to have been by ISIS, that reportedly killed at least 13 people including some children and wounded many others at a Kabul Airport entrance gate. The explioion took place in an area far from where Italian soldiers are conducting the final stages of Operation Aquila for the evacuation of Afghan citizens, the ministry said. A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in the 'channel' where British troops examine thousands of papers at Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including some children and wounding many more, Taliban sources said, adding that some militants were among the wounded. Some US marines were hurt, US media including Fox News reported. Three US marines and several British soldiers were hurt, Bild said. At least one of the Americans was seriously wounded, US sources said. The Pentagon said there had been a second bomb at the Baron Hotel, not far from the scene of the first bomb, the Abbey Gates. (ANSA).