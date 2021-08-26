G20 must help Afghan women says Draghi

ROME, AUG 26 - The G20 must do all it can to help Afghan women maintain their rights and freedoms even under the Taliban, Premier Mario Draghi told the G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment at Santa Margherita Ligure near Genoa on Thursday - a few hours before a suicide bomber killed at least 13 Afghans including some children at Kabul Airport. "The G20 must do everything possible to guarantee that Afghan women keep their freedoms and rights," he said in opening the forum, which Italy chairs as G20 duty president. "We must not deceive ourselves, Afghan girls and women are set to lose their freedom and dignity, to return to the sad condition in which they found themselves 20 years ago," Draghi went on. "They risk becoming second-class citizens once more, victims of systematic violence and discrimination, for the sole fact of being women. "We must defend women's rights everywhere in the world, above all where they are threatened. "The G20 must do all possible," the Italian premier insisted, "to ensure that Afghan women keep their fundamental freedoms and rights, in particular the right to education. "The conquests achieved in the last 20 years must be preserved". Speaking after Draghi, Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti said that there must be an "acceleration" in women's empowerment and that she had called a meeting of G20 colleagues later Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban is trying to present a more moderate face but there are already reports of women and girls being forced to stay at home. The Islamist militants swept back into power as US and other western forces started leaving the Asian country 20 years after invading it to drive out al-Qaeda. The US has set a deadline of August 31 for pulling out its troops and ending the western airlift of Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals. On Thursday it told US citizens not to go to Kabul airport. But NATO sources said some evacuation efforts may proceed beyond that date. London said Thursday that there was an "imminent" threat of an ISIS car or truck bomb attack on the airport in the Afghan capital. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian premier, said Thursday that the US decision to pull out of Afghanistan had been disastrous but "the debacle may spell Europe's hour" in terms of a new role to try to preserve some of the rights which the Taliban return has threatened. Amid chaos at the airport, it was initially reported that an Italian C-130 transport carrying Afghan former NATO workers out of Kabul was fired on as it left the ground - but Italian intelligence clarified that the Taliban had fired shots into the air to disperse a crowd and had not aimed at the plane. Moscow said Thursday some 50 people have died at Kabul airport in the last few days. The Taliban said Thursday that music would once more be banned in the country. A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in the 'channel' where British troops examine thousands of papers at Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including some children and wounding many more, Taliban sources said, adding that some militants were among the wounded. Some US marines were hurt, US media including Fox News reported. (ANSA).