Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

FLORENCE, AUG 26 - A 45-year-old Italian man has died after contracting COVID-19 in India at the end of April after adopting a girl there with his wife. Enzo Galli, from Campi Bisenzio near Florence, was admitted to a Florentine hospital on May 8 after getting infected 10 days previously in India. He was blocked in India without treatment for over a week. His wife Simonetta Filippini and their daughter Mariam Gemma also got COVID but recovered. Galli recently suffered septic shock after contracting a critical lung condition. (ANSA).